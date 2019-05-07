Kylie Jenner gives Jennifer Lopez some hilarious Met Gala side-eye, plus more news

Kylie Jenner throws Jennifer Lopez some epic side-eye

Side-eye much?! While Jennifer Lopez posed for photos at the Met Gala with Donatella Versace, she had some serious shade coming her way from another guest on the red carpet. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Kylie Jenner, standing by her sister, Kendall Jenner, throwing major side-eye at the singer and dancer, who was wearing Versace for the camp-themed event. Kylie was later spotted staring point blank at J.Lo's famous derriere, sparking the Mail to suggest she was mentally "taking notes" on Jennifer's booty, not glaring at Jennifer, a longtime friend of Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian West. Whatever caused the hilarious moment of apparent scorn (or possible admiration), Kylie's an official contender for staredown of the year!

RELATED: Best duos of the 2019 Met Gala red carpet