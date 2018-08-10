Kylie Jenner is making a vlog about her 'lip filler journey,' plus more news

Kylie Jenner is now vlogging about her lip fillers

Now that Kylie Jenner's come full circle on her famous (or is that infamous?) pout, she's memorializing her "whole lip filler journey" in "vlog" format. Speaking to a fan on Twitter this week, she said she had her hands full with the project. "The vlog is just a whole mess & I've been the busiest I've everrrr been," she wrote. "I'm editing myself. It's about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon." Kylie went public with her "lip filler journey" in May 2015, when she finally confirmed she had been tweaking her pucker because of long-held anxiety about the size of her lips. "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do," she said at the time on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "I wanted to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie." By the end of that year, she'd launched Kylie Cosmetics and watched as her Lip Kits started flying off shelves. Last month, she acknowledged she'd ditched the fillers in favor of a more natural look, a change she reportedly made in part because of the new perspective becoming a mom had given her.

