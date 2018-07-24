Kylie Jenner shows off her new, injection-free lips, plus more news

Kylie Jenner shows off her unplumped pout

Just before jetting off to Paris with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, for his short tour in Europe, Kylie Jenner stepped out in New York City last week, giving fans another glimpse at her newly unplumped pout. Photos of the 20-year-old mom and cosmetics exec show her looking refreshed and even younger. "During Kylie's pregnancy, she wasn't getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup," a source told ET after Kylie revealed in an Instagram comment she'd stopped using fillers. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips." The source added that "once [her daughter] Stormi was born, Kylie realized she was a mother first, and that is a big reason she has been sporting the more natural look."

RELATED: How the Kardashian-Jenner family's looks have changed