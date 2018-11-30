Lisa Rinna goes blonde, plus more news

Lisa Rinna debuts a new look

After wearing her hair short, feathered and frosted brown for decades, Lisa Rinna debuted a blonde pixie look on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 30. "Just a little blonde moment last night," hair stylist Scott King captioned one shot of the "Real Housewives" star. Lisa seemed to be enjoying the new 'do, sharing pics of her newly flaxen locks on social media. But don't get too used to the new Lisa. After she shared a selfie from the car on Instagram Stories, someone apparently pointed out something was amiss. "Caught," Lisa wrote alongside one of the photos (via E! News). "Wig." It's not the first time the reality star's tried out something new, hair-wise, on a temporary basis. In January, she wore 14-inch long hair extensions during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." A few months later, she told fans on Instagram Stories she was trying to grow her hair out. Then this fall, Lisa appeared on the red carpet at the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2019 runway show with a dark ponytail -- which she also achieved via extensions.

RELATED: Celebrity hair transformations of 2018