Miranda Lambert cuddles up to her husband Brendan McLoughlin in Hawaii, plus more news

Miranda Lambert takes her husband on a working vacation in Hawaii

Miranda Lambert mixed business with pleasure over the weekend, courtesy of the BMI Songwriters Festival in Maui, Hawaii, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who joined her for the trip. Photos posted to the singer's Instagram show her beaming as she wraps an arm around her guy against a series of gorgeous backdrops including a waterfall, a sunset and a lush expanse of gardens. "Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year. Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time!" she captioned the shots. According to ET, Miranda's work-related duties at the festival ranged from performances to songwriting sessions with performers like Maren Morris and Willie Nelson. Miranda and Brendan, a New York City Police officer, secretly tied the knot in early 2019. As she recently told Health magazine, it was pretty much love at first sight.

Keep reading for highlights from Cardi B's candid new Vogue cover story ...

RELATED: Take a look back at the biggest country music stories of 2019