Celebs who became moms later in life

In honor of Diane Keaton's 73rd birthday on Jan. 5, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life, starting with the "Annie Hall" actress. The Oscar winner was 50 when she adopted her first child, daughter Dexter, in 1996. She was 55 when she expanded her family by adopting son Duke in 2001. Now keep reading for more!

