Celebs who are obsessed with other famous people

Celebs are just like us! Sometimes they also become enamored of other celebrities. Let's take a look at who in Hollywood is super-into other famous people, starting with Jennifer Lawrence. From Jack Nicholson to Larry David to Damian Lewis, Jennifer Lawrence isn't shy about her love for older men. One gentleman might hold sway more than the others, however. As J.Law told KISS FM UK, "Bill Murray is just so cool. He's a hero and I met him and he was just everything I wanted him to be." She later told "Entertainment Tonight" about a slightly strange (and entirely one-way) correspondence she'd had with him. "I kind of spoke to him through Woody Harrelson. I would send emails to Woody [who's worked with both of us], mostly when I was drunk, of things I always wanted to say to Bill Murray." Keep reading for more...

