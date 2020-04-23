Drake unveils 50,000-square-foot manor, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

From spending $111,000 on a two-story playhouse to being declared the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the latest news that proves stars are nothing like us. Let's start off our April 2020 list with... Drake! The Canadian rapper unveiled his 50,000-square-foot mansion, which he calls "The Embassy," in the latest issue of Architectural Digest, photos of which hit the internet on April 8. The multimillion dollar "modern Art Deco" home -- which includes a 4,000-pound black marble bathtub, an NBA regulation-sized basketball court and a 3,200-square-foot master suite -- is in Toronto. "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," the rapper said. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong." The "God's Plan" hitmaker teamed up with Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli to bring his vision to life. "In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner," began Ferris. "This isn't stucco, paint and fake gold. That's not what Drake wanted, and that's not what I do." From the Bösendorfer grand piano designed by Takashi Murakami (who famously created Kanye West's "Graduation" album art) to the replica of Lobmeyr's chandelier designed for the Metropolitan Opera in 1963 that contains more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, the Grammy-winning rapper describes his manor as "overwhelming high luxury." Keep reading for more...

