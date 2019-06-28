Child star salaries

Gone are the days of child stars making significantly less than adults! In today's world, child actors can make just as much -- if not more -- than their older co-stars. In celebration of the Season 3 premiere of "Stranger Things" on July 4, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the salaries of Hollywood's youngest actors... starting with the "Stranger Things" kids... Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown all reportedly earned $30,000 per episode for Season 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix show. They received major pay raises for Season 3, however. Finn, Gaten, Caleb and Noah now earn $250,000 an episode while Millie, the show's breakout star, is bringing home a whopping $350,000 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cha-ching! Keep reading for more...

