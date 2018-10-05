Kate Hudson is a mom again and more ICYMI news

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles on Oct. 2. "She's here," Kate wrote on Instagram, revealing that they've named their daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Kate wrote. "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back." This is Kate's third child, but the first she shares with Danny.

