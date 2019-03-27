John Goodman's photo flashback
From "Roseanne" to "Monsters, Inc.," John Goodman has been entertaining audiences for decades. In celebration of the release of his newest flick, "Captive State," on March 29, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his life and career through pictures. Keep reading for John's photo flashback!
RELATED: John Travolta's life in pictures
From "Roseanne" to "Monsters, Inc.," John Goodman has been entertaining audiences for decades. In celebration of the release of his newest flick, "Captive State," on March 29, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his life and career through pictures. Keep reading for John's photo flashback!
RELATED: John Travolta's life in pictures