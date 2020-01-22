Kim Kardashian has 9 refrigerators, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

From extravagant jewelry and luxe gifts to demands for privacy and generous tips, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the latest round of celebrity stories that confirm the stars are nothing like the rest of us. Kicking off our roundup for January 2020 is Kim Kardashian West... Who needs one fridge when you can have nine? Kim took to Instagram in January 2020 to show off all the appliances that keep her family's food and beverages cold at home. There's the full-sized fridge she has in her gym, which is exclusively stocked with water from brands like Voss and Flow. In one of her two (yes, two) kitchens, there's a clear-door fridge full of items her chef uses regularly as well as different types of milk (including cow, almond and oat). There are four under-counter drawer-style fridges packed with still more beverages including organic milk and juice boxes for her kids. "And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all our fresh, organic produce," Kim told fans as she stepped inside the huge restaurant-grade cold room. The reality star also revealed an additional two glass-door refrigerators filled with more beverages inside one of her two pantries -- one of which also features a built-in frozen yogurt machine! Keep reading to learn more about how celebs are truly nothing like the rest of us...

