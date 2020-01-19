Stars getting ready for the 2020 SAG Awards

See the stars getting ready for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards... starting with this Welsh beauty... Catherine Zeta-Jones posted Instagram Story videos of herself getting ready for the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, before she hit the red carpet with her husband, nominee Michael Douglas. Keep reading for the final result after she climbed in the limo and more stars getting glam ahead of the big night...

