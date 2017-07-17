Stars expecting babies in 2017

There must be something in the water! Either that, or baby fever just ran rampant in Hollywood, because there's a slew of stars expecting little ones in 2017... like Jessica Alba, who made the announcement that she was expecting baby number three on July 17. "@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏" Jessica wrote alongside an adorable video with showcasing daughters Honor and Haven breaking the big news. Keep reading to check out which other stars will be adding to their families this year!

RELATED: Celebrity babies of 2016