Rebel Wilson faces backlash over rom-com claim, plus more news

Is Rebel Wilson the first plus-sized woman to star in a rom-com?

Twitter would like Rebel Wilson to do a little more research on the history of rom-com female leads. The actress recently stopped by "Ellen" to talk about her new film, "Isn't It Romantic," and a comment she made on the show sent some Twitter users into a bit of a tailspin. "I'm kind of proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy," Rebel told Ellen DeGeneres. The claim sparked a wave of disagreement among social media users who pointed to movies like Queen Latifah's "Last Holiday," Ricki Lake and Nikki Blonsky's turns in "Hairspray" and Mo'Nique's 2006 film, "Babycakes." "I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl," wrote one user (via E! News), "but she isn't the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo'Nique have both played romcom leads." As the comments poured in, Rebel opted to defend herself. "Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are categorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there's a slight grey area," she replied, according to E! "I fully take all the comments onboard though so thank you."

