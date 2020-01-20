Stars reflect on MLK Day 2020

On Monday, Jan. 20, Americans across the country honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Keep reading to see some of the stars' most moving #MLKDay2020 posts, starting with award-winning "Selma" director Ava Duvernay, who spent the holiday in New York City's historic Harlem neighborhood at the fifth annual MLK Now event ... "Proud of this work," she tweeted. "Join us for our annual celebration via livestream or at Riverside Church in NYC today. Everyone from @AOC to Ta-Nehisi Coates, J-Cole to @NHannahJones, Marshawn Lynch to @DawnLyen, Andre Holland to @Yahya And the great Ryan Coogler. Onward! ✊🏾"

RELATED: 2020 Academy Award nominees: See their reactions