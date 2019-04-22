Suri Cruise rings in her 13th birthday, plus more news

Suri Cruise celebrates her 13th birthday

Happy birthday, Suri Cruise! Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's little girl officially became a teenager on April 18, an occasion she marked with dinner at New York City's Delicatessen, a Nolita neighborhood hotspot that specializes in "international comfort food." Led inside by Suri's mom, the newly minted teen and a few pals dined on pasta, salads and more. "They kept things low-key," one onlooker told Page Six. "They were very gracious to the staff." Decked out in pink and white sundresses, the girls made a splash with their accessory choices for the night out. Suri carried a blue, beaded Susan Alexandra bag decorated images of strawberries, while one of her friends matched her look with a purple bag by the same designer. The purses reportedly retail for just under $400 each. Suri's other friend, by the way, carried a light pink bag by Mark Cross. Originally made for Grace Kelly's character in the 1984 classic, "Rear Window," the pink purse retails for $2,295, according to Page Six. The dinner comes just a few weeks after Katie and Suri flew to Greece to meet with refugees at the Moria Refugee Camp.

