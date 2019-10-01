Celebs Revealed

All the actors who've played the Joker over the years

Niko Tavernis / Film Pics / Warner Bros. 1 / 26

On Oct. 4, 2019, one of Gotham's greatest villains arrives on the big screen in "Joker" -- the long-awaited origin story for one of Batman's greatest nemeses. Wonderwall.com is celebrating the film's debut by taking a look its star and other actors who've played this notorious laughing loon on both the big and small screens. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Actors who've played other actors on the big screen

Up NextPage to Screen
Niko Tavernis / Film Pics / Warner Bros. 1 / 26

On Oct. 4, 2019, one of Gotham's greatest villains arrives on the big screen in "Joker" -- the long-awaited origin story for one of Batman's greatest nemeses. Wonderwall.com is celebrating the film's debut by taking a look its star and other actors who've played this notorious laughing loon on both the big and small screens. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Actors who've played other actors on the big screen

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries