Our favorite DC heroes, sidekicks and antiheroes

"Aquaman" is finally here! In celebration of the movie hitting theaters on Dec. 21, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at our favorite heroes, sidekicks and antiheroes from the DC Universe, starting with Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. The aquatic superhero is one of our all time faves thanks to his supersonic swim speeds, superhuman strength and Atlantis royal connections. Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, first appeared in 2017's "Justice League," which earned over $657 million. In the upcoming stand-alone film, he struggles to accept his kingdom while also fighting his half-brother Orm, aka Ocean Master. Keep reading to see Harley Quinn, Superman and more of our favorite characters...

