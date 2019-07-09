The most iconic movie quotes of all time
The 30th anniversary of the classic rom-com "When Harry Met Sally" -- which came out on July 12, 1989 -- feels like the perfect occasion for a retrospective of the most iconic quotes from famous films. We all know what's first on the list, of course...
RELATED: The best movie sequels
The 30th anniversary of the classic rom-com "When Harry Met Sally" -- which came out on July 12, 1989 -- feels like the perfect occasion for a retrospective of the most iconic quotes from famous films. We all know what's first on the list, of course...
RELATED: The best movie sequels