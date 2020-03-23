'Pretty Woman' turns 30: Julia Roberts' iconic fashion moments from the film

It's been 30 years since "Pretty Woman" debuted in theaters on March 23, 1990. In honor of the romantic comedy's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at Julia Roberts' most memorable fashion moments as escort Vivian Ward, starting with this truly unforgettable look... It's one of the most iconic fashion moments in cinema history: the red off-the-shoulder gown Vivian wears with white gloves for a big date to the opera with Richard Gere's Edward Lewis. Now keep reading for more...

RELATED: Most iconic dresses in movie history