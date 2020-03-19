Iconic leading ladies of the '90s: How they've changed

There's no sure-fire formula for making a hit movie -- especially one as timeless as 1990's "Pretty Woman" -- but all bets are off when there's a talented female lead like Julia Roberts in the equation. It'll be 30 years since the rom-com was released on March 23, so Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at iconic leading ladies of the '90s and where they are now, starting with Julia. Her million-dollar smile dominated the box office in a number of other smash hits that decade: "Sleeping with the Enemy," "I Love Trouble," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Notting Hill" and "Runaway Bride." But the Oscar winner's come quite a long way since then. Keep reading to uncover how Julia and more '90s icons have changed!

