'American Pie': Where are they now?

By Molly McGonigle and Jessica Wedemeyer

It seems like just yesterday that Jason Biggs shocked the world with his pie-related antics in "American Pie," but it's been 15 years since the comedy debuted in theaters. In honor of the film's 15th anniversary on July 9, take a look at what Jim, Stifler and the rest of the gang have been up to since 1999. Keep reading to get the scoop!

Jason Biggs

Played: Jim Levenstein

After a brief stint on "As the World Turns" in 1994 -- which shockingly landed him an Emmy nomination -- Jason became a household name thanks to his role as Jim Levenstein. His raunchy sexual exploits and his pact with friends to lose their virginity before college really changed the course of teen comedies forever.