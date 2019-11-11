Bands' final albums before they broke up

When Destiny's Child released their fifth studio album, "Destiny Fulfilled," on Nov. 15, 2004, few knew it would be their last. The trio -- Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyonce -- revealed they were disbanding seven months later at their June 11, 2005, concert in Barcelona to a stadium of more than 16,000 heartbroken fans. The album, which featured songs like "Lose My Breath," "Soldier" and "Girl," reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and managed to go triple platinum in America. In honor of their final album's 15th anniversary, Wonderwall.com is remembering the last works of bands who broke up -- including a few who recently reunited! Keep reading for more...

