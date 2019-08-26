The biggest music news of August 2019

Taylor Swift releases new album, announces plans to re-record masters

Taylor Swift is making major career moves. The 29-year-old pop superstar released her seventh studio album, "Lover," on Aug. 23 to rave reviews. Album pre-sales worldwide were nearly 1 million, Republic Records founder and chairman Monte Lipman told Variety on Aug. 20. The same week, Taylor appeared on "Good Morning America" and "CBS Sunday Morning" where she revealed plans to re-record her back catalog. The songstress made the decision after Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group, which owns Taylor's early songbook, for $300 million this summer -- a deal she said she learned about "when it was [posted] online."

