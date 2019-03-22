NFL stars who transitioned into Hollywood

What happens to NFL players once they hang up their helmets? While many become analysts or simply bask in the glory of retirement, some seek a second act in Hollywood. Join Wonderwall.com as we check out which NFL stars left the field for a spot in front of the camera... starting with TV host and actor Michael Strahan. After 15 years with the New York Giants, Michael retired in 2008 only to pop up the same year as the new co-host of "Live! With Kelly and Michael." In addition to his daytime television role, Michael began working as an actor, appearing on shows like "Chuck," "Brothers" and "Black-ish." In 2016 -- the same year Michael voiced Teddy in "Ice Age: Collision Course" -- he announced he was switching gears to take on a full-time co-anchor position with "Good Morning America," officially (and controversially) ending his tenure on "Live!" Michael also became the host of the popular game show series "The $100,000 Pyramid." Today, the Daytime Emmy-winning host headlines the third hour of "GMA," dubbed "Strahan & Sara," while also serving as an executive producer for the docu-series "Religion of Sports." Keep reading for more...

