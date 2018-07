The biggest music news of July 2018

Demi Lovato hospitalized after drug overdose

Demi Lovato was hospitalized on July 24 after allegedly overdosing on unknown drugs. Initial reports claimed the singer OD'd on heroin at her Los Angeles home, but sources close to Demi later refuted those allegations. The singer, who earlier this summer revealed she'd broken six years of sobriety, was reportedly revived with Narcan, an emergency medication that reverses the effects of a narcotic opioid overdose. A day after her crisis, E! News reported that the pop star planned to enter rehab after doctors discharge her from the hospital.

