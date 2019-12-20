ICYMI: The week in music news for Dec. 15-21, 2019

Camila Cabello apologizes for "ignorant" past language

Camila Cabello is apologizing for some previous bad behavior. The "Señorita" singer took to Instagram on Dec. 18 with a message telling fans she's "deeply ashamed" of racist language including the N-word and images that she posted on Tumblr when she was 15 and is full of regret. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she wrote in part after the offensive posts resurfaced. "I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness." Keep reading for more music news of the week...

