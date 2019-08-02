Everything you need to know about 'BH90210'

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast is back in a totally new way! This time around, the gang are playing themselves in a heightened version of reality inspired by their real lives and relationships. In celebration of the debut of "BH90210" on FOX on Aug. 7, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the "90210" reboot!

