Food Network stars: Where are they now?
Back in 1993, the Food Network hit the airwaves. Originally called TV Food Network, the channel really got into its groove after a few years and launched the careers of numerous celebrity chefs. But what are the biggest Food Network names doing today? Wonderwall.com is investigating, starting with one star who's celebrating a birthday on July 3 -- Sandra Lee! For those of us who aren't as skilled in the kitchen, Sandra Lee's "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee" was a breath of fresh air when it debuted on the network in 2003. Her brand of cooking involved using a majority of premade store-bought items paired with fresh ingredients. So what's Sandra up to today? Keep reading to find out...
Back in 1993, the Food Network hit the airwaves. Originally called TV Food Network, the channel really got into its groove after a few years and launched the careers of numerous celebrity chefs. But what are the biggest Food Network names doing today? Wonderwall.com is investigating, starting with one star who's celebrating a birthday on July 3 -- Sandra Lee! For those of us who aren't as skilled in the kitchen, Sandra Lee's "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee" was a breath of fresh air when it debuted on the network in 2003. Her brand of cooking involved using a majority of premade store-bought items paired with fresh ingredients. So what's Sandra up to today? Keep reading to find out...