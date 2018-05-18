ICYMI: The week in TV for May 13-19

"Kevin Can Wait" cancelled, stars Kevin James and Leah Remini react

On May 12, CBS announced its decision to cancel "Kevin Can Wait" after two seasons. In the wake of the cancellation, stars Kevin James and Leah Remini took to Instagram to address the news. "I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support," the actor captioned a photo of a "Kevin Can Wait"-branded black leather jacket. "I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all! Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn't trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all." Leah, who joined the sitcom as the female lead during the second season after Erinn Hayes' character was killed off at the conclusion of Season 1, addressed the cancellation news in the caption of an Instagram selfie with her co-star: "I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of @kevincanwaitcbs," she wrote. "You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with @officialkevinjames again day in and day out was a Godsend. I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don't always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you. Thank you to @cbstv and @sony for a great time. #kevincanwait."