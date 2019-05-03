ICYMI: The week in TV for April 28-May 4

"Game of Thrones" cinematographer defends dark Battle of Winterfell episode

Many fans complained that the April 28 episode of "Game of Thrones," which centered around the Battle of Winterfell, was too dark to see. But cinematographer Fabian Wagner disagrees: "I know it wasn't too dark because I shot it," he told TMZ, adding that "the showrunners decided that this had to be a dark episode" and that "another look would have been wrong." He suggested to Wired that viewers who struggled to see the episode were watching it wrong -- from an improperly tuned TV, on a phone or an iPad or in a room that was simply too bright. "'Game of Thrones' is a cinematic show and therefore you have to watch it like you're at a cinema," he said. He also blamed "HBO's compression of the episode ... which leads to poorer visual quality" and "is made worse if it's being viewed on a streaming service with a weak connection."

RELATED: What the stars of "Game of Thrones" look like in real life