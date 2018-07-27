ICYMI: The week in TV for July 22-28

"Wicked Tuna" star Nicholas "Duffy" Fudge dead at 28

Fisherman Nicholas "Duffy" Fudge, who appeared on "Wicked Tuna" and "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks," died at age 28 on July 19, New Hampshire's Remick & Gendron Funeral Home confirmed to The Associated Press. A cause of death was not released. Duffy served as the first mate of the Pinwheel under Capt. Tyler McLaughlin.

