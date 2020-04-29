Actors who started out as male models

We already knew they were good looking, but did you know that some of your favorite Hollywood hunks were models before they transitioned to acting? Yep! Take "50 Shades of Gray" heartthrob Jamie Dornan, for example. The Northern Irish actor was a super-successful model before he ever memorized lines, landing campaigns for designers like Calvin Klein and Armani. In honor of Jamie's 38th birthday on May 1, 2020, Wonderwall.com is rounding up more male models-turned-actors. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: High school movie heartthrobs