Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron debunk dating rumors, plus more big celeb news for January 2019

Denial

A report out of Britain claimed that Brad Pitt had been secretly dating Charlize Theron for over a month. Talk about a bombshell! A source told The Sun that the duo met up at a fancy bar in Los Angeles and "they were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy." However, as the dating rumor began to grow, a source told People magazine that this is much ado about nothing. Brad and Charlize "did a shoot together six months ago. They have not been out together recently, and were never dating," a source said. "Reports of them being involved romantically are false." The initial report claimed Charlize's ex-fiance Sean Penn introduced them. "That couldn't be more false. Not in the slightest," the source added.