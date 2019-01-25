The 20 best high school rom-coms of all time

Get ready to feel old. The iconic '90s teen movie "She's All That" hit theaters two decades ago! In celebration of the film's 20th anniversary on Jan. 29, 2019, Wonderwall.com is running down our all-time favorite high school rom-coms, starting with "She's All That." The 1999 flick had it all: a beautiful dorky girl, a sensitive popular guy, a stupid bet, prom and all the drama in between. "She's All That," which starred Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr., reached No. 1 at the box office in its first week of release. Keep reading for more of the very best teen romance films...

