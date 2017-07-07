Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor diagnosis and more ICYMI news for July 2-7

E! News host Maria Menounos is stepping down from her position at the network after revealing on July 3 that she'd been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum revealed the news to People magazine amid her mother's battle with stage 4 brain cancer. Maria's tumor, which was removed in June, was not cancerous. Her doctor told her, she said, "there's a six to seven percent chance that we'll see [the tumor] come back, but I'll take those odds any day." Her fiance, Keven Undergaro, has been helping her through everything. "I don't have my balance fully yet but as long as I'm holding on to Keven, I'm sturdy and fine," she told the mag. "My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I'm getting stronger and stronger every day and I'll be back to normal very soon." She also said she and Keven want to start a family.

