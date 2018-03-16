Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split, Tim McGraw collapses on stage and more ICYMI news

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's love story is over: The duo has broken up after more than two years of dating. The singer confirmed the split on Twitter on March 13. "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," he wrote. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ." A few minutes later, the model also addressed he split. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG." Friends, though, think the two could eventually reconcile. "It's a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future," the source told The Sun, "but for now that's not where their heads are at."

RELATED: Celeb plastic surgery transformations