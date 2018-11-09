John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are engaged and more ICYMI news

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged! The actress announced the news on Instagram on Nov. 8, sharing a fun pencil drawing of the two -- he's holding a guitar in one hand and slipping a ring on her finger with the other. "ENGAGED!" Meg captioned the image. Meg and John began dating in 2010. The couple split in 2015 but reconciled in 2017. There were rumors of an engagement when Meg was photographed on Halloween wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

