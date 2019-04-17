Khloe Kardashian seemed to shade her ex Tristan Thompson in a new Instagram post.

On Wednesday the reality TV star shared several quotes to her Instagram Story, but the most pointed read, "Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change."

Khloe's history with Tristan isn't exactly the stuff of romance. Just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, last April, multiple videos surfaced showing Tristan kissing and being sexual with other women. Khloe ended up forgiving him. However, the couple broke up for good in February after Tristan betrayed Khloe by kissing Jordyn Woods, who was not only one of Khloe's models for her Good American brand, but was also Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has cut Jordyn from their lives, as well.

In addition to the cryptic men-centric post, Khloe shared other messages, as well.

"Notice the people who make an effort to stay in life," one post said. Another said, "Perhaps we should love ourselves so fiercely, that when others see us they know exactly how it should be done."

Several others were self reflective.

"Never doubt that you are enough and that you can change the world, because ripple effect of your positive and loving words and acts is incredible. So lead with integrity, honesty, authenticity, vulnerability, kindness and compassion. Be the Love you want to see in the world," one quote said. Khloe shared another that said, "Dear Self: Don't allow opinions of others to bring your down. Mind your own business & do what you feel in your heart is right. You deserve to live free and be happy."