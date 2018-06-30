Stars show support at 'Families Belong Together' March
People across the country made their voices heard at the "Keep Families Together" March, and celebrities are no exception. Some of our favorite stars showed up to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, including Laura Dern. The "Big Little Lies" actress posted this snap on Instagram of herself and her family at the Los Angeles march on June 30, 2018. Keep reading to see what other stars joined the rallies!
