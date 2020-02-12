Best red dress moments on the red carpet

Need a little Valentine's Day fashion inspo? In honor of the love-filled holiday on Feb. 14, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best red dress moments from your favorite stars, starting with this stunner! She was a relative unknown at the 2011 Academy Awards, but everyone took notice of Jennifer Lawrence in this standout slinky Calvin Klein gown that year. The dress fit the rising star -- who was nominated for best actress for her work in "Winter's Bone" -- like a dream. Keep reading to see more fabulous celebrity red dress moments...

