Best jewelry moments from 2019 award season
The 2019 award season is in full swing, and we've loved covering all the best fashions on the red carpet. But which stars wore the most eye-catching jewels? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best bling of award season 2019, starting with Lady Gaga! Leave it to Gaga to wear $5 million around her neck! For the Golden Globes, the superstar donned a Tiffany necklace comprised of a 20-carat pear-shaped center stone and 300 other brilliant diamonds, then added diamond and platinum cluster earrings for even more sparkle. Keep reading for more dazzling diamonds and jaw-dropping gemstones...
RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Golden Globes
The 2019 award season is in full swing, and we've loved covering all the best fashions on the red carpet. But which stars wore the most eye-catching jewels? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best bling of award season 2019, starting with Lady Gaga! Leave it to Gaga to wear $5 million around her neck! For the Golden Globes, the superstar donned a Tiffany necklace comprised of a 20-carat pear-shaped center stone and 300 other brilliant diamonds, then added diamond and platinum cluster earrings for even more sparkle. Keep reading for more dazzling diamonds and jaw-dropping gemstones...
RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Golden Globes