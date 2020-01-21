Sarah Paulson's best fashion moments of all time

After judging mounds of red carpet fashion, we've learned one thing for sure -- when Sarah Paulson arrives at an event, we're about to be wowed! In honor of the fashionista's latest flick, "Run," hitting theaters on Jan. 24, 2020, Wonderwall.com is rounding up her most fabulous fashion moments. First up is this stunning 2016 Primetime Emmys look. This wasn't the first time Sarah donned a vibrant green Prada gown (you'll see the other one later). But of all her red carpet looks, this one might be our favorite. The stunning three-quarter-length-sleeved gown featured a plunging neckline and a floor-length skirt with intricate sequined embellishments throughout. Keep reading for more stellar sartorial selections from Sarah...

