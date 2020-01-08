Best fashion moments from past PGA Awards

The Producers Guild Awards are back on Jan. 18, 2020, but before the awards are handed out it's time to look back at the show's best fashion. From bold shades to a surprising amount of minidresses, Wonderwall.com has rounded up the standout style moments, starting with this one: It was all black with dashes of lace for Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Producers Guild Awards. The beauty donned this fitted Michael Kors design, which featured lace sleeves and paneling at the waist and a thigh-high slit up the left side. Keep reading for more PGA fashion!

