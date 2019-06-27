See all of Zendaya's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' press tour looks

Zendaya has been nothing short of a fashion and style superhero while promoting her new summer blockbuster, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," across the globe in recent weeks. Join Wonderwall.com as we drool over all of the talented actress's press tour looks, starting with the red-and-black sequined Armani Prive gown and Christian Louboutin heels she wore to her film's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 26, 2019. Now keep reading for more stellar Spidey style from Zendaya...

