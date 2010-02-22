Alicia Keys Tells Gotham Mag: "I am New York"

By Melissa Hunter

With the explosive success of Alicia Keys' latest album, the world is in an Alicia state of mind. And while the born-and-bred New Yorker travels the world performing and promoting her new work, Gotham magazine had the opportunity to interview the songstress for their March issue (on stands March 1). And they took some jaw-dropping photos of Alicia to boot. Click through to check 'em out, then go to Gotham's Web site for more.

On Manhattan as an extension of herself:

"Of course you'll hear New York in it because, you know, I am New York. So it's definitely in there, and that's where I live and what I know and where I grew up, so that element is just natural."