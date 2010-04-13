Allure: Nude Celebs Talk Body Image
By Michelle Lanz
Ever wondered what beautiful female celebrities think about their bodies? Yeah didn't think so. In case you're curious, the May issue of Allure magazine features a handful of brave female celebs who dropped trow for a discussion on positive body image. Click through for a sampling of the sexy pics and for the whole story, pick up the latest issue of Allure magazine.
Emmanuelle Chriqui on her best physical asset:
"I have a good stomach and I'm strong in my core, so I like to work it out."
