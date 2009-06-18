Anna Paquin in SELF
Vampire mania is all the rage, but our heart belongs to "True Blood"'s sexy human, Sookie Stackhouse. Played by Anna Paquin, Sookie is a far cry from the 11-year-old who won an Oscar for her role in "The Piano."
More photos from Anna Paquins SELF photo shoot by Pamela Hanson
In the upcoming July issue of SELF, a bikini-clad Paquin appears in a fun beach shoot, showing us she's definitely all grown up. Click through to see more and pick up your copy on newsstands June 23.
