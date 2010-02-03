Ashton Kutcher: "I Hate Valentine's Day"

By Michelle Lanz

Ashton Kutcher stars in the upcoming ensemble rom com "Valentine's Day," opposite Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba and many more. But in the new issue of Parade magazine, he reveals his not-so-loving feelings about celebrating the annual day of roses, chocolates and romantic gestures.

On celebrating Valentine's Day:

"I hate Valentine's Day. I can't stand it. I think that every day should be a day of romance. I think you should celebrate love 364 days out of the year. Then, on Valentine's Day, you should get to tell whoever you hate that you cannot stand them. There would be one day of hating, and 364 days of love"

RELATED: Exclusive photos from Ashton's personal photo shoot